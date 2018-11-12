One casualty treated after gas leak

The gas leak happened at an address in Park Road, Holkham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

One person had to be treated by emergency services after a gas leak incident in north Norfolk.

The leak happened at an address in Park Road, Holkam, just after 11am today (Monday, November 12).

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent crews from Wells and Fakenham to the scene, where they wore masks in order to ventilate the property using special equipment.

The fire crews treated one person until the ambulance arrived.

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The first appliance was on the scene at 11.29am and the stop cam in at 12.09pm.”