Emergency services called to gas leak at house in Caister
PUBLISHED: 11:50 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 12 December 2018
Archant
Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister on Tuesday afternoon which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to a property.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said it was called to a derelict property in Ormesby Road at 5.24pm on Tuesday following reports there had been a gas leak.
Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston also attended to shut off the gas leak.
No evacuations took place.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information should call 101.