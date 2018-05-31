Unique access to award winning church yard and beautiful gardens
Two and a half acres of beautiful gardens and an award winning conservation churchyard will open to the public.
People will be able to visit the Old School Garden, Oaklands Farm and the parish churchyard in Haveringland on Sunday, July 19.
The event, which requires tickets, is in aid of repairs and improvements at the church and to help the Papillon Project, which creates allotments at Norfolk high schools.
Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting, said: “‘Having spent a lot of extra time in the garden in the last few months I’m very pleased with how it’s looking. It will be great to share this with other people and the weather forecast is looking good.
“Despite the constraints we are under I’m really looking forward to seeing how our expanded event, with other attractions works out, and all for two very good causes.”
For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/haveringland-gardens-tickets-112802974734
