Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

They only went on sale today - but in just one day an avid Canaries fan has collected all 230 stickers for the Official Norwich City Football Club Sticker Book.

The sticker book is a joint operation between Norwich City and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, which will see the stickers available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

Scott Watson, 24, from Martham, near Great Yarmouth, decided to collect them as quick as possible after a friend declared he wanted to complete the sticker album first.

The self-employed gardener spent £128 on collecting stickers for two books and several trips to Lathams of Potter Heigham and the Martham East of England Co-op.

He is only 28 stickers away from completing his second album.

Mr Watson said: "I cannot believe I have done it. It hasn't sunk in.

"I saw an advert for the album pop-up on the Norwich City Facebook page and I thought I would give it a go.

"My friend said he was collecting the stickers and he wanted to be the first to complete the album. I thought that was a competition. I didn't expect to the first person in Norfolk to finish it."

The Canaries fan, whose favourite player is striker Teemu Pukki, started supporting the club as a young boy.

He became a season ticket holder seven years ago, attends every home match and attempts to watch two away matches each year.

Mr Watson added: "I think the sticker album will be a collectable item in the future. It is nice to have the images of old players. There are lots I have never seen before."

This is the first time he has completed a sticker album.

The gardener said: "I think my mates will take the mickey out of me. It is probably more of a kids' thing, but I'm a big kid."

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, bring your album to the EDP and Evening News offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets, which are both priced at £1, head to pinkun.com/stickers. Stickers will also be available from Pinkunshop.co.uk