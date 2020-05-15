Find out when garden waste collections will resume in East Suffolk

Garden waste collections will resume in East Suffolk on May 25. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A council will resume its garden waste collections in 10 days time.

East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse temporarily suspended the collection of garden waste amid the continuing coronavirus crisis after the final round of garden waste collections on Friday, March 27.

With its garden waste collection service restarting on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25, further details have now been announced.

A council spokesman said: “All collections will be made during the subsequent fortnight, including on a Saturday where required.

“All existing subscriptions have been extended by four collections.

“This takes into account those collections which were missed because of the suspension.

“Your collection day may now change and details of your new timetable, can be found at apps.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/pag…/bins/collectiondays.aspx

“Replacement stickers will not be required for your bin.”