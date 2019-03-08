Firefighters called to garden shed blaze
PUBLISHED: 08:20 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 23 June 2019
Archant
Fire fighter tackled a blaze in a garden shed this morning.
Fire crews rushed to a garden shed on fire on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon. Photo: Google
The fire department was called just before 6am after reports a shed was on fire in a garden on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon.
Crews from Sprowston used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, standing down 25 minutes later.
