Firefighters called to garden shed blaze

Fire fighter tackled a blaze in a garden shed this morning.

Fire crews rushed to a garden shed on fire on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon. Photo: Google Fire crews rushed to a garden shed on fire on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon. Photo: Google

The fire department was called just before 6am after reports a shed was on fire in a garden on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon.

Crews from Sprowston used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, standing down 25 minutes later.