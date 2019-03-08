Search

Firefighters called to garden shed blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:20 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 23 June 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a house in north Norfolk caused by overcooked food. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a house in north Norfolk caused by overcooked food. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire fighter tackled a blaze in a garden shed this morning.

Fire crews rushed to a garden shed on fire on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon. Photo: GoogleFire crews rushed to a garden shed on fire on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon. Photo: Google

The fire department was called just before 6am after reports a shed was on fire in a garden on Appleyard Crescent in Hellesdon.

Crews from Sprowston used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, standing down 25 minutes later.

