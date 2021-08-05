News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich pub reaches final of national awards

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:19 PM August 5, 2021   
The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich.

 A Norwich pub is hoping to be named 'Community Hero' in the final of a national awards.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road in Norwich is one of six finalists in the Great British Pub Awards (GBPAs) under the category 'Community Hero'.

It saw off hundreds of competitors, with community support during the pandemic and an innovative food bank scheme leading to success with the judges.

Landlord of The Garden House, Jonathon Childs.

The pub worked with Thomas Frank's Feeding Communities and Only A Pavement Away (OAPA), to deliver over 18,000 meals and 14,000 meal pouches to the homeless in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Jonathan Childs, operator at the Garden House, said “We are absolutely delighted to be in the finals of the Great British Pub Awards.

"We try to have a fluid mindset and adapt what we do to what our community needs so it is amazing to be recognised in such a way.

"I’m so proud of my team and everything we’ve achieved over the last 18 months.”


