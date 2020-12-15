Pub collecting Christmas treats for asylum seeker children

Published: 10:00 AM December 15, 2020

Some of the donations to Norwich's Garden House pub for the Christmas stockings being given to unaccompanied child asylum seekers in Norfolk. - Credit: Jonathon Childs

A pub is asking for donations to give Christmas cheer to unaccompanied asylum seeking children and teenagers being cared for in Norfolk.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich, owned by Craft Union Pub Company, which is part of the Enterprise Inns group, is collecting festive donations to go in stockings for the young people.

Jonathon Childs, operator of the Garden House, said 12 stockings, filled with selection boxes, mince pies, sweets, chocolate, clothing and shoes, have already been given out to young children by a woman who meets new arrivals on behalf of Norwich County Council.

He was appealing to individuals and local companies to donate items for children aged 10-17 including warm clothing, such as hats, gloves and scarfs, books, toiletries, stationary and age-related toys.

Jonathon Childs, operator of the Garden House pub in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Childs said: "As a Craft Union Pub we are encouraged to undertake charitable work for our communities. We have carried out many other charitable activities this festive season and we have received many kind donations, some from as far away as the USA and Russia.

"We were aware that Norfolk, to its great credit, had welcomed a small group of unaccompanied asylum seeking children.

"It's the season of goodwill to all and I can't think of a better way to welcome these children to the great county of Norfolk than providing them with some treats, sweets and a few gifts. Surely this is the correct thing to do."





He added it was a great credit to the people of Norfolk who were looking after the young people.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The pub has been collecting donations for the appeal since the second coronavirus lockdown in November.

It has already handed out over 3,000 meals to various charities in Norwich and Great Yarmouth as well as festive stockings and hampers to local families in need.

Mr Childs promised the business would continue with its community work, linking up with charitable organisations and giving out meals and hampers to vulnerable families.

People can donate items by dropping them off at the pub on 1 Pembroke Road, Norwich, NR2 3HD.

Alternatively anyone interested in getting involved can search The Garden House on Facebook.



