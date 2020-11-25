Norwich pub to donate 3,000 meals to homeless

Published: 4:29 PM November 25, 2020

The Garden House in Norwich is donating 3,000 meal pouches and 300 flasks to those that are homeless in Norwich and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Craft Union

A Norwich pub is donating more than 3,000 meals to help the homeless.

The Garden House, in Norwich, will deliver thousands of meal pouches to organisations across Norwich and Great Yarmouth as well as 300 winter warmth flasks, as part of an initiative with hospitality charity Only A Pavement Away (OAPA).

They include a variety of dishes, as well as tinned food, cutlery and flasks provided by OAPA.

The pub's donation will see 500 meals go to St Martins hostels in Norwich, Norwich City Council’s Pathway Scheme and the Tribal Trust soup kitchen in Great Yarmouth.

A further 250 meals will go to Project Nova, a Norfolk based initiative working with veterans, as well as 250 meals sent to Soul Church for their soup kitchen in Norwich.

The pub team will also hand out more than 1,000 meal pouches in Red Cross parcels in December to local families and the vulnerable.

The Garden House in Norwich is donating food pouches to the vulnerable - Credit: Craft Union

Jonathon Childs, operator of The Garden House, said: “Our pub doors may be closed but as always, we will continue to support our communities the best we can."



