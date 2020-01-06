Search

Police dog helps catch balaclava-clad man in garden

PUBLISHED: 06:44 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:45 06 January 2020

Pd Harry, the police dog, helped Great Yarmouth Police track down a man in a garden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit

Pd Harry, the police dog, helped Great Yarmouth Police track down a man in a garden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit

Archant

A police dog has tracked down a man after he tried to escape officers by garden hopping.

Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit assisted Great Yarmouth Police in the early hours on Monday morning after reports of a man interfering with vehicles in Gorleston.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, was found in a garden by police dog Harry.

A police spokesman said on Twitter: "Male garden hops before being located by PD [police dog] Harry hiding in a garden close by. You can run, you can hide, but he will find you."

It was the third time this week that PD Harry had helped with an arrest.

