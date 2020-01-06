Police dog helps catch balaclava-clad man in garden

Pd Harry, the police dog, helped Great Yarmouth Police track down a man in a garden.

A police dog has tracked down a man after he tried to escape officers by garden hopping.

Pd Harry deployed to assist @GYarmouthPolice reports of a male wearing a balaclava interfering with vehicles @Gorleston, male garden hops before being located by Pd Harry hiding in a garden close by. You can run, you can hide, but he will find you!!! #favourite game. #53 pic.twitter.com/pfpcq2StLD — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) January 6, 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit assisted Great Yarmouth Police in the early hours on Monday morning after reports of a man interfering with vehicles in Gorleston.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, was found in a garden by police dog Harry.

A police spokesman said on Twitter: "Male garden hops before being located by PD [police dog] Harry hiding in a garden close by. You can run, you can hide, but he will find you."

It was the third time this week that PD Harry had helped with an arrest.