Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 10:53 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 16 December 2019
Archant
A 76-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry.
Police were called to the B1114, near Garboldisham, on Friday, December 13 at about 12.35pm, after a man riding his bike was involved in a crash with a blue lorry at the junction with Kenninghall Road and East Harling Road.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hosptial, Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident an re-opened at about 6.30pm.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or has information concerning the driving manner of the lorry or riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.
Anyone with information should contact PC Jamie Shepherd at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 206 of 13 December.
