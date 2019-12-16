Search

Advanced search

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 10:53 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 16 December 2019

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Archant

A 76-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry.

Police are appealing for information after a cyclists suffered life-threatening injuries. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrenspPolice are appealing for information after a cyclists suffered life-threatening injuries. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp

Police were called to the B1114, near Garboldisham, on Friday, December 13 at about 12.35pm, after a man riding his bike was involved in a crash with a blue lorry at the junction with Kenninghall Road and East Harling Road.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hosptial, Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident an re-opened at about 6.30pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or has information concerning the driving manner of the lorry or riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jamie Shepherd at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 206 of 13 December.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Six things you might have missed from City’s encouraging draw at Leicester

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi holds off Todd Cantwell during Norwich City's 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries could face FA charges over Foxes’ flashpoint

Daniel Farke admitted he was as upset as his Norwich City players after a first half melee in the 1-1 draw at Leicester City sparked by striker Kelechi Iheanacho's decision not to return the ball to the visitors Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists