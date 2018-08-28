‘Another two minutes and it could have been a different story’- Quick actions of firefighters prevent serious blaze in village

The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett Archant

The quick actions of firefighters prevented a garage fire in a quiet Norfolk village from turning into something much more serious.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett

The fire service was called to an incident on Mill Lane in Carbrooke, between Dereham and Watton, at around 10:45am this morning to reports of a garage fire.

Five appliances attended the scene and station manager for Hingham, Watton and Swaffham Brett Hopcroft said it could have been much worse.

He said: “What we had was a severe garage fire that had started to spread to the loft space. It could have spread to the neighbouring attached property but we stopped that.

“It had the potential to be much worse. Another two minutes and it could have been a different story. The actions of the crews were spot on.

The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett

“We had five fire appliances in attendance. That enabled us to get in and to make sure it didn’t spread.”

The exact cause of how the fire started remains unclear but no people or pets were injured.

Mr Hopcroft said the belongings in the garage were largely destroyed. Visible damage to the room could also be seen from outside the property.

He added: “The team kept it more or less to the garage. Our message is don’t leave appliances running, people need to be very mindful.

“It’s important to call 999. If you see something don’t be afraid to call, we’d rather have 10 calls than none.

“Some of the team were staffed by our on call retained firefighters who left what they were doing to attend this incident, people who have changed their weekends.

“We have one lad who is a decent footballer who cancelled his game.”

The appliances that attended the incident were from from Watton, Hingham, Dereham, Attleborough and Wymondham.

Crews used main and hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spo