News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Eight fire crew tackle garage fire

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:20 AM January 31, 2021   
Sloley Road in Scottow where firefighters tackled a garage fire on January 30, 2020.

Sloley Road in Scottow where firefighters tackled a garage fire on January 30, 2020. - Credit: Google

Eight crews of firefighters put out a garage blaze in a north Norfolk village.

The fire on Sloley Road, Scottow, near Coltishall, broke out at 7.10pm on Saturday, January 30.

Crews from North Walsham, Stalham, Wroxham, Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett, Mundesley and Fakenham were called out.

They left just after 1.30am the following day.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the garage was a domestic building measuring 25 metres by 10 metres.

She said no other emergency services were called.

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  2. 2 Man's body found on Gorleston beach
  3. 3 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  1. 4 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
  2. 5 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  3. 6 Norwich scientists need your poo for Covid study
  4. 7 Warning as huge boat is transported across Norfolk
  5. 8 Three Norwich theatres will not reopen until 'end of social distancing'
  6. 9 Diggers start work at derelict riverside pub
  7. 10 Norfolk jets will set sail on flagship of the fleet
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Village road closed because of flooding

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus