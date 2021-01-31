Eight fire crew tackle garage fire

Published: 7:20 AM January 31, 2021

Sloley Road in Scottow where firefighters tackled a garage fire on January 30, 2020. - Credit: Google

Eight crews of firefighters put out a garage blaze in a north Norfolk village.

The fire on Sloley Road, Scottow, near Coltishall, broke out at 7.10pm on Saturday, January 30.

Crews from North Walsham, Stalham, Wroxham, Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett, Mundesley and Fakenham were called out.

They left just after 1.30am the following day.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the garage was a domestic building measuring 25 metres by 10 metres.

She said no other emergency services were called.