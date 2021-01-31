Eight fire crew tackle garage fire
Published: 7:20 AM January 31, 2021
- Credit: Google
Eight crews of firefighters put out a garage blaze in a north Norfolk village.
The fire on Sloley Road, Scottow, near Coltishall, broke out at 7.10pm on Saturday, January 30.
Crews from North Walsham, Stalham, Wroxham, Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett, Mundesley and Fakenham were called out.
They left just after 1.30am the following day.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the garage was a domestic building measuring 25 metres by 10 metres.
She said no other emergency services were called.
Most Read
- 1 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
- 2 Man's body found on Gorleston beach
- 3 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
- 4 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
- 5 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
- 6 Norwich scientists need your poo for Covid study
- 7 Warning as huge boat is transported across Norfolk
- 8 Three Norwich theatres will not reopen until 'end of social distancing'
- 9 Diggers start work at derelict riverside pub
- 10 Norfolk jets will set sail on flagship of the fleet
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus