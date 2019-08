Crash causing delays and heavy traffic near retail park

A crash is causing delays on Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Archant

A crash is causing heavy traffic at a Great Yarmouth retail park this morning.

Heavy traffic has been reported on Gapton Hall Road after a collision at the junction with Hewett Road.

Traffic is also building on the A47.