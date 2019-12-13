Search

Advanced search

Fundraising in memory of 'life and soul of the party'

PUBLISHED: 10:54 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 13 December 2019

Scott Brown with daughter, Eden. Picture: Carl Holiday

Scott Brown with daughter, Eden. Picture: Carl Holiday

Archant

A man who has been left with an 'empty void' following the loss of his friend who died from cancer will be fundraising in his memory.

Carl Holiday (left) with Scott Brown. Picture: Carl HolidayCarl Holiday (left) with Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday

Carl Holiday will be hosting a 12-hour gaming live stream in memory of his friend Scott Brown, who died from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, on Saturday, November 23 at the age of 31.

Mr Brown, who lived in Downham Market, was diagnosed with cancer last year and after undergoing six months of treatment was delivered the news that his illness was terminal.

He passed away at home surrounded by his friends and family.

His death has left friends and family devastated, particularly his partner Donna Brown, three-year-old daughter Eden and nine-year-old stepson Finlay.

Scott Brown (left) and Tony Sharman. Picture: Carl HolidayScott Brown (left) and Tony Sharman. Picture: Carl Holiday

Mr Holiday said: "Scott was an amazing friend, he was a dedicated family man and he would do anything he could to help anyone.

"He was also the life and soul of the party, making the most simplest of things into something hilarious.

"I've known Scott since we met in Bungay High School in 2002 and since then we founded an amazing friendship.

"Watching him grow from being the lad that lived for the weekend to the amazing father figure he transformed into was such a pleasant thing to witness.

Donna Brown and Scott Brown. Picture: Carl HolidayDonna Brown and Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday

"He adored his family, his mum, partner and children."

Mr Holiday and Tony Sharman will be live streaming video games on their Twitch.tv channels from 7am to 7pm on Sunday, December 15 to raise money for charity The Big C.

Mr Holiday said: "I've been streaming video games for about three years on the platform now and have a very friendly viewer base.

"It was his (Scott's) decision to raise funds for the Big C Cancer Charity so I have taken it upon myself to create this event in memory of Scott and also help raise money for the Big C.

"Scott, we miss you terribly and our lives will be left with an empty void without you here.

"We will love you always and you will never be forgotten.

"Our friend. Our family. Our brother."

Donations can be made on the live stream or made directly to the Scottie Brown Big C Fundraising page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Norwich North Conservative candidate Chloe Smith celebrating her win for The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews attend crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists