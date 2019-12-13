Fundraising in memory of 'life and soul of the party'

Scott Brown with daughter, Eden. Picture: Carl Holiday Archant

A man who has been left with an 'empty void' following the loss of his friend who died from cancer will be fundraising in his memory.

Carl Holiday (left) with Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday Carl Holiday (left) with Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday

Carl Holiday will be hosting a 12-hour gaming live stream in memory of his friend Scott Brown, who died from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, on Saturday, November 23 at the age of 31.

Mr Brown, who lived in Downham Market, was diagnosed with cancer last year and after undergoing six months of treatment was delivered the news that his illness was terminal.

He passed away at home surrounded by his friends and family.

His death has left friends and family devastated, particularly his partner Donna Brown, three-year-old daughter Eden and nine-year-old stepson Finlay.

Scott Brown (left) and Tony Sharman. Picture: Carl Holiday Scott Brown (left) and Tony Sharman. Picture: Carl Holiday

Mr Holiday said: "Scott was an amazing friend, he was a dedicated family man and he would do anything he could to help anyone.

"He was also the life and soul of the party, making the most simplest of things into something hilarious.

"I've known Scott since we met in Bungay High School in 2002 and since then we founded an amazing friendship.

"Watching him grow from being the lad that lived for the weekend to the amazing father figure he transformed into was such a pleasant thing to witness.

Donna Brown and Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday Donna Brown and Scott Brown. Picture: Carl Holiday

"He adored his family, his mum, partner and children."

Mr Holiday and Tony Sharman will be live streaming video games on their Twitch.tv channels from 7am to 7pm on Sunday, December 15 to raise money for charity The Big C.

Mr Holiday said: "I've been streaming video games for about three years on the platform now and have a very friendly viewer base.

"It was his (Scott's) decision to raise funds for the Big C Cancer Charity so I have taken it upon myself to create this event in memory of Scott and also help raise money for the Big C.

"Scott, we miss you terribly and our lives will be left with an empty void without you here.

"We will love you always and you will never be forgotten.

"Our friend. Our family. Our brother."

Donations can be made on the live stream or made directly to the Scottie Brown Big C Fundraising page.