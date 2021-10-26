Woodforde's takes over Old Buckenham pub closed for two years

Published: 2:29 PM October 26, 2021

The Gamekeeper pub will be opening its doors to customers November 8 - Credit: Jon Bingham/Woodforde's

The Gamekeeper in Old Buckenham is to reopen under new management next month after been closed for over two years.

Woodforde's Brewery are to take over the management of the pub, which was previously run by Enterprise Inns.

The Gamekeeper will open its doors to customers on November 8.

Jon Bingham, retail projects manager for Woodforde's, 40, said: "It's a real shame for the local community that the pub had been closed for so long.

"After extensive refurbishment, we are excited to be bringing some life back into the pub again and we hope it becomes a great facility for the community to use.

"This will be the fourth property managed by Woodforde's in Norfolk. The pub has real potential as it is a great site and it is in a lovely part of the county."

The Gamekeeper has a landscaped garden to the rear - Credit: Jon Bingham/Woodforde's

The pub will be serving the Woodforde's range of beers, with a rotating selection of ales alongside stouts, lagers and its cider. Food will be served all day, everyday from 12 - 9pm and finishing earlier at 8pm on Sundays.

"We'll be serving traditional British pub fayre with a modern twist using fresh local produce from local suppliers. We have a great head chef and an experienced manager who are looking forward to serving customers.

"There is a landscaped garden to the rear and it will be great next summer season when we can use that to the best we can."

The Gamekeeper will join the Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe, the White Horse Inn in Neatishead, and of course the Fur and Feather at the brewery in Woodbastwick, as part of the Woodforde's stable of pubs.

Mr Bingham added: "We hope the Gamekeeper will help build the reputation of Woodforde's as a brewery and operator, as well as allow us to invest in the local area.

"The official opening for the pub is Monday, November 8, but there will also be a locals-only opening the weekend prior to introduce the newly renovated pub to the local community.

"It is a lovely country pub and we hope to celebrate that."