Cinema hosts players from across country for 'supersized' gaming night

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:53 PM August 9, 2021   
The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players.

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players across the country.

West Norfolk hosted the first of its kind event in the area which saw players from across the country come together for a 'supersized' gaming experience.

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn held an "immersive" cinema experience for more than 20 players on Monday, August 2, who competed with each other on Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch.

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players.

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players across the country. - Credit: The Game Pad

Jason Lee, owner of The Game Pad, said following the success of the gaming night that they have booked other events over the coming months, including a FIFA 22 tournament on October 2.

The 43-year-old added: "It was such an amazing night and was great to see so many of our customers old and new enjoying the 188 inch cinema screen experience.

“The management of the Corn Exchange have been fantastic throughout."

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players.

The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn hosted a gaming cinema experience to more than 20 players across the country. - Credit: The Game Pad

The Game Pad and the Corn Exchange are also offering a gaming experience for children's parties.

For more information visit https://www.thegamepad.uk/parties

