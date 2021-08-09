Cinema hosts players from across country for 'supersized' gaming night
- Credit: The Game Pad
West Norfolk hosted the first of its kind event in the area which saw players from across the country come together for a 'supersized' gaming experience.
The Game Pad and Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn held an "immersive" cinema experience for more than 20 players on Monday, August 2, who competed with each other on Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch.
Jason Lee, owner of The Game Pad, said following the success of the gaming night that they have booked other events over the coming months, including a FIFA 22 tournament on October 2.
The 43-year-old added: "It was such an amazing night and was great to see so many of our customers old and new enjoying the 188 inch cinema screen experience.
“The management of the Corn Exchange have been fantastic throughout."
You may also want to watch:
The Game Pad and the Corn Exchange are also offering a gaming experience for children's parties.
For more information visit https://www.thegamepad.uk/parties
Most Read
- 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
- 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
- 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
- 5 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 6 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 8 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
- 9 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
- 10 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast