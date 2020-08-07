Series of art projections to shine a light on town’s creative ambitions

King's Lynn buildings and outdoor venues and spaces will be illuminated by GAME ON to showcase the town as a national centre for cultural and creative innovation. Picture: Collusion Archant

A series of art projections will light up a Norfolk town’s landmark buildings and outdoor spaces to show off its creative ambitions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Lynn buildings and outdoor venues and spaces will be illuminated by GAME ON to showcase the town as a national centre for cultural and creative innovation. Picture: Collusion King's Lynn buildings and outdoor venues and spaces will be illuminated by GAME ON to showcase the town as a national centre for cultural and creative innovation. Picture: Collusion

The illuminations will take place in King’s Lynn, as part of a project called GAME ON, which aims to bring significant economic benefits to the area such as business growth and tourism and showcase the town as a “national centre for cultural and creative innovation”.

GAME ON will be delivered by West Norfolk Council in partnership with Collusion, with each project running for two weeks.

Three interactive artworks on climate change will take place between September 2020 and April 2022 in the town and the five main sites for the projections will be The Custom House, Greyfriars Tower and Park, St Nicholas’ Chapel, The Minster and the Tuesday Market Place.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership has contributed £65,000 from its Innovative Projects Fund towards the project which hopes to drive up tourism at off-peak times and attract 6,500 people and generate 24,000 online engagements.

Around 37 local creative businesses will be involved in producing the shows.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, said: “King’s Lynn is a priority place in the economic strategy for Norfolk and Suffolk and this initiative will raise its profile and attract visitors at a time when we are working to recover our tourism sector.

“It will also help to strengthen the local creative economy, providing more jobs and a greater breadth of employment opportunities.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader at the council, said she was delighted that the funding had been secured.

“The Game On project builds on the previous success of our projections,” she said.

“Our aim is to establish King’s Lynn as a centre of excellence for collaborative, creative, digital installations that add to the cultural offer in the town.

“We are particularly pleased that the theme chosen for this project is climate change and the final project is about developing a climate change manifesto for the town.

“I am really looking forward to meeting the artists and creators involved and seeing how this project develops over the next few months. The first installation is scheduled for February 2021.”