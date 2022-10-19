Gambler's gripe over £20,000 Norwich City relegation bet delay

Teemu Pukki sums up the mood as Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League at Aston Villa - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

For many football fans, whenever Norwich City grace the Premier League an immediate return to the Championship is a foregone conclusion.

As a result, many will likely have cashed in at the bookies over the Canaries' ill-fated 2021-22 season, when Dean Smith's side did ultimately slip through the relegation trap door.

However, almost a year after placing a £20,000 bet on City to face the drop, one gambler is ruing the diligence of his own bank - who stepped in when he was lumping on the downfall of the Yellows.

A York-based football fan, identified only as W.L. has shared his predicament with Daily Mail finance guru Sally Hamilton for her Sally Sorts It column.

In their letter, the better revealed that a delay caused by their bank - Natwest - blocking the transaction meant they missed out on potential winnings.

They said: "In November 2021, I visited a William Hill shop to place a £20,000 bet on Norwich City to be relegated. When I put my card into the machine, it was knocked back, even though there was £38,000 available.

"The cashier was ready for this and told me that because I do not often spend this kind of money, the transaction had been blocked to protect me from scammers.

"I went to Natwest the next day to have my card cleared. But by this time, all the odds had changed from 3-10 to 2-7.

"While it was good of Natwest to look after its customer, I did not ask it to do this and it has cost me £285.71.

"I requested compensation, but it turned me down."

A bet of £20,000 at odds of 3-10 would have given a return of £26,000, including their stake back.

Instead, when City's fate was sealed, they took home £25,714 - £286 less than the winnings of the bet they would have made were it not for the security measure.

The gambler had hoped the finance writer would apply pressure on Natwest to stump up the difference - but her response was considerably less supportive.

She wrote: "Making such an unusually large payment to a betting firm will have raised a big red flag. I can understand the bank's caution.

"You feel hard done by because the delay in placing the bet cost you money.

"I don't suppose I would have heard from you if the odds had gone the other way by the time your card was unlocked."

The journalist added that the letter writer may consider taking his case to the ombudsman.

Ironically, the odds of the Canaries' relegation shortened in November, despite the club going unbeaten during the calendar month.

The club claimed eight points from a possible 12 with wins against Brentford and Southampton and draws with Wolves and Newcastle.

It was also the month that Smith took over as head coach following the sacking of Daniel Farke - hours after securing the club's first win of the season at Brentford.