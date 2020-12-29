Chef Galton Blackison creates soup for the homeless out of Tier 4 leftovers

Published: 6:23 PM December 29, 2020

Celebrity chef and Norfolk restaurant owner Galton Blackiston is donating enough soup to feed scores of people after being left with a glut of ingredients.

Blue cheese and cauliflower, artichoke and goat's cheese and leek and potato are among the varieties of soup cooked up by Mr Blackiston, who owns Morston Hall hotel and restaurant as well as No. 1 fish and chips in Cromer.

Mr Blackison said he had ordered in a lot of food to Morston Hall for the busy holiday period, shortly before the Tier 4 restrictions were announced.

He said: "Just before Christmas we had to place orders for between Christmas and New Year's because we'd normally be spectacularly busy at that time. But with the government giving us just two days' notice that we were closing we were left with a lot of vegetables and other things.

"Rather than watch them sit and deteriorate in the fridge we had a think about what we could do with them. I've been using up all the ingredients we can."

Making soup seemed the best idea, and as well as the varieties above, he has also made batches of celeriac and bacon and shallot and cheddar.

Mr Blackison said there was enough of each variety to feed 30-40 people, and he was giving it all to King's Lynn based Purfleet Trust, which supports homeless people.

Mr Blackiston said Morston Hall, which he has run for 28 years, would stay completely closed for the time being while the restrictions continue, but No. 1 remained open for takeaway fish and chips.

He said he was using the lockdown conditions to "get out the paint brush" around Morston Hall, undertaking renovations and upgrades.

"At Morston we'll sit it out again," he said. "Some restaurants in the city are doing quite well with their takeaway service, but part of the experience here is coming to Morston itself."

Mr Blackiston will also appear on ITV cooking show Saturday Morning with James Martin this week, producing a "Michelin-starred new twist on the full English breakfast".





