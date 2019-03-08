Gallery: The Royal Norfolk Show day two

Ava Cawston, eight, leading her Holstein calf at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

The sun shone down on the second day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 as thousands of visitors flocked through the gates to see the best Norfolk's rural community has to offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grace Carter, nine, with her Lincoln Red calf, Heathlands Rosie, who has won supreme interbreed champion at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Grace Carter, nine, with her Lincoln Red calf, Heathlands Rosie, who has won supreme interbreed champion at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From rare breeds to tractors, and even a prehistoric dinosaur puppet there was lots to keep visitors entertained, here are a selection of photos from the day.

Orla Cawston, five, leading her Holstein calf at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Orla Cawston, five, leading her Holstein calf at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

intu Chapelfield Best Dressed competition winners from day two of Royal Norfolk Show 2019, Jan Santos and Veronique Anamore, and Headline Hat winner, Janet Finch. Photo courtesy of intu Chapelfield intu Chapelfield Best Dressed competition winners from day two of Royal Norfolk Show 2019, Jan Santos and Veronique Anamore, and Headline Hat winner, Janet Finch. Photo courtesy of intu Chapelfield

David Sapsed and Brenda Walker, with Heathbrow Important, their Simmental supreme interbreed beef champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY David Sapsed and Brenda Walker, with Heathbrow Important, their Simmental supreme interbreed beef champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holly Dyer, herd manager, with her Holstein Onco Art Mandy, the supreme interbreed dairy champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holly Dyer, herd manager, with her Holstein Onco Art Mandy, the supreme interbreed dairy champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Diplodocus parades through the Royal Norfolk Show with her handler The Very Rev'd Jane Hedges. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Judge Cindy Baldwin with winners and runners up Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Schools Art Competition Judge Cindy Baldwin with winners and runners up Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A cheeky pup helps himself to the sheep's water at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A cheeky pup helps himself to the sheep's water at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Rhiannon Tock, Amy Hunt, Lauren Wilks, Thomas Hedges Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Rhiannon Tock, Amy Hunt, Lauren Wilks, Thomas Hedges Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Adam Ford, seven, and Harry Wallace, three, take a close look at chicks hatching at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Adam Ford, seven, and Harry Wallace, three, take a close look at chicks hatching at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Vic Price and Timmy Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Vic Price and Timmy Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Flower Show Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Flower Show Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Getting the best view possible at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Getting the best view possible at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

RNS 2019 Flower Show Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Flower Show Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Poppy Howes on the gold medal winning garden from Aylsham High School Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Poppy Howes on the gold medal winning garden from Aylsham High School Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

RNS 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 RNS 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019