Nightclub nostalgia: Ibiza foam parties in the 2000s

Wearing a lei was the fashion at the Ibiza Foam Parties at Tabu. Photo: Steve Parsons

Great Yarmouth had its fair share of nightclubs in the noughties with Tabu being one of them.

Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth holding its regular Ibiza foam party in the noughties. Photo: Steve Parsons. Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth holding its regular Ibiza foam party in the noughties. Photo: Steve Parsons.

The venue was known for its Ibiza foam parties and having Radio 1’s Judge Jules there every week.

Did you dance the night away in a Hawaiian get up? You might be able to spot yourself in our gallery.

The Ibiza Foam Party at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons. The Ibiza Foam Party at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons.

Clubbers at the Ibiza Foam Party at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons. Clubbers at the Ibiza Foam Party at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons.

Do you remember some of Tabu's resident DJ's? Chappers along with John Kelly and Judge Jules. Photo: Steve Parsons Do you remember some of Tabu's resident DJ's? Chappers along with John Kelly and Judge Jules. Photo: Steve Parsons

Tabu Nightclub in the noughties. Photo: Steve Parsons Tabu Nightclub in the noughties. Photo: Steve Parsons

The Ibiza Foam Party brought out a lot of interesting costumes in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons The Ibiza Foam Party brought out a lot of interesting costumes in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons

Picture or pitcher? Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons Picture or pitcher? Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth in 2003. Photo: Steve Parsons

Back in the day Radio 1's Judge Jules used to play the hits at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth along with John Kelly and Chappers. Photo: Steve Parsons Back in the day Radio 1's Judge Jules used to play the hits at Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth along with John Kelly and Chappers. Photo: Steve Parsons

Did you go to Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth during the noughties? Photo: Steve Parsons Did you go to Tabu Nightclub in Great Yarmouth during the noughties? Photo: Steve Parsons