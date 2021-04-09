In pictures: The Duke of Edinburgh in Norfolk

Published: 2:33 PM April 9, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh greets the crowds on arrival at the Guildhall of St. George, King's Lynn. Dated 23 October 1959 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Norfolk many times over the years and spent a large proportion of his later life at the Queen’s Norfolk estate in Sandringham.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of his visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norfolk.

The Duke of Edinburgh inspects Great Yarmouth Sea Cadet Unit during a visit on 1979. Dated June 1979 - Credit: Archant

DUKE OF EDINBURGH Visits Marham, November 30 1959 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Bacton gas installations in June 1969. Our photo records the visit, with the Duke talking to various officials at the site. If readers can identify any of the men, please let me know. Photo: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Norfolk Show in June 1999 - Credit: Archant

DUKE OF EDINBURGH at Greshams school September 26 1955 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh with the Mayor of Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

HRH Prince Philip visiting Age Concern Norwich base on Redwell Street in 2008. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Duke of Edinburgh outside the town hall in Great Yarmouth February 1954 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh visiting The Radar Museum at Neatishead. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh asking technical questions while on the offshore Lifeboat Bernard Mathews 11. - Credit: Maurice Gray

HRH Prince Philip visiting Age Concern Norwich base on Redwell Street. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) with children from Taverham School in one of the tents at the Royal Norfolk Show.June 1999 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh inspecting sea cadets outside Great Yarmouth December 1954 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh opens Pens Tail Sluice at King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh opens Pens Tail Sluice at King's Lynn October 24 - Credit: Archant

HRH The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and a baby Prince Andrew - Credit: Archant



