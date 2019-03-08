Gallery

Can you spot yourself at the mods and rockets meet?

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher. Mattehw Usher Photography

Mods and rockers sent a Norfolk town back in time to the 1960s.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher. Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

On Sunday, August 11, scooters and motorcycles filled Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn for the fifth meet-up at the Mods and Rockers Motorbike and Scooter Show.

Exhibitors and spectators were invited to judge the bikes, awarding prizes for the Best Motorbike, Best Scooter, Best Custom Bike, Best Custom Scooter and Best Oddity.

Event manager, Abbie Panks, said: "We had an incredible turn-out of both bikers and spectators.

"We extended the size of the bike area for this year and that was also filled so we saw an increase on last year's numbers which is very positive. We also had bikers travelling to King's Lynn for the event from Leicestershire, Nottingham and Essex."

Live music was provided by The Groove Hounds, Skarma and Skake Rattle Roll with DJ Sue Simper playing rhythm and soul throughout the day.

For more information or to find out about the next meet go to facebook.com/ModsAndRockersKL.

