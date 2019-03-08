Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

Can you spot yourself at the mods and rockets meet?

PUBLISHED: 18:17 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 11 August 2019

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Mattehw Usher Photography

Mods and rockers sent a Norfolk town back in time to the 1960s.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

On Sunday, August 11, scooters and motorcycles filled Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn for the fifth meet-up at the Mods and Rockers Motorbike and Scooter Show.

Exhibitors and spectators were invited to judge the bikes, awarding prizes for the Best Motorbike, Best Scooter, Best Custom Bike, Best Custom Scooter and Best Oddity.

Event manager, Abbie Panks, said: "We had an incredible turn-out of both bikers and spectators.

"We extended the size of the bike area for this year and that was also filled so we saw an increase on last year's numbers which is very positive. We also had bikers travelling to King's Lynn for the event from Leicestershire, Nottingham and Essex."

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Live music was provided by The Groove Hounds, Skarma and Skake Rattle Roll with DJ Sue Simper playing rhythm and soul throughout the day.

For more information or to find out about the next meet go to facebook.com/ModsAndRockersKL.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

You may also want to watch:

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Tributes paid to life-long Norwich City fan and funeral director

David Bridge with his partnerTrish Belsey. Picture: Trish Belsey

You’ve never seen a train like this before! The Lights Express is coming to Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway is planning a new 'Norfolk Lights Express' service this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

Man arrested after car crash

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

More than 460 dogs take part in 50th anniversary show

A wet kiss for owner Linda Quin from Nancy, her one-year-old French bulldog at the Old Buckenham dog show celebrating its 50th anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands turn out for popular river race despite blustery conditions

Determined dragon boat teams work hard during the races at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Can you spot yourself at the mods and rockets meet?

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists