Gallery
Do you remember Christmas in Norwich through the 20th century?
Published: 9:00 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 9:10 AM December 12, 2020
- Credit: Archant Library
Do you remember what Norwich was like at Christmas in the 20th century?
The streets were bright with Christmas lights and the streets were filled with shoppers.
Let us take you back to the time of riding the dodgems at the Norwich Christmas Fair or standing around the Christmas tree by City Hall.
Who knew that the streets used to be just as busy as they are now?
Although this year may have been different and some traditions have been cancelled, we can reminisce about the good old festive days.
Most Read
- 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
- 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
- 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
- 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
- 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
- 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
- 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
- 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
- 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus