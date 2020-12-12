Gallery

Published: 9:00 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 9:10 AM December 12, 2020

London Street with its Christmas decorations in 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Christmas Fair used to be on the old Cattle Market in December 1966 - Credit: Archant Library

Do you remember what Norwich was like at Christmas in the 20th century?

The streets were bright with Christmas lights and the streets were filled with shoppers.

Let us take you back to the time of riding the dodgems at the Norwich Christmas Fair or standing around the Christmas tree by City Hall.

Who knew that the streets used to be just as busy as they are now?

Although this year may have been different and some traditions have been cancelled, we can reminisce about the good old festive days.

Christmas lights on St Stephens in Norwich, December 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas carol service round the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich in December 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Christmas Fair with both the Cathedral and Castle behind it in December 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Singers gather around the Norwich Christmas tree as the lights are turned on in December 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Castle Street in December, 1987 - Credit: Archant L

Jarrolds Department Store was lit up for Christmas in December 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

London Street with its Christmas decorations in 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd St Stephens Street in Norwich, December 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shopping at the Royal Arcade in Norwich, November 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Carolers singing by the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich in December 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd Gentleman's Walk in Norwich, December 1995. - Credit: Archant Library



