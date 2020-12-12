News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Do you remember Christmas in Norwich through the 20th century?

Georgina Taylor

Published: 9:00 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 9:10 AM December 12, 2020
Norwich Streets -- LLondon Street Christmas DecorationsDated -- 3 January, 1989Photograp

London Street with its Christmas decorations in 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Dodgems lie in wait at six o'clock as the lights go up at the start of Norwich Christmas Fair on the

The Norwich Christmas Fair used to be on the old Cattle Market in December 1966 - Credit: Archant Library

Do you remember what Norwich was like at Christmas in the 20th century? 

The streets were bright with Christmas lights and the streets were filled with shoppers. 

Let us take you back to the time of riding the dodgems at the Norwich Christmas Fair or standing around the Christmas tree by City Hall. 

Who knew that the streets used to be just as busy as they are now?

Although this year may have been different and some traditions have been cancelled, we can reminisce about the good old festive days. 

Christmas lights on St Stephens in Norwich, 11th December 1968. Photo: Archant Library

Christmas lights on St Stephens in Norwich, December 1968.  - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas carol service round the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich. Date: December 1975.

Christmas carol service round the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich in December 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas Fair with Cathedral and Castle in the background

The Norwich Christmas Fair with both the Cathedral and Castle behind it in December 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Singers gather around the Norwich Christmas tree as the lights are turned on. Date: december 1984.

Singers gather around the Norwich Christmas tree as the lights are turned on in December 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Streets -- CCastle Street Christmas DecorationsDated -- 4 December, 1987Photogra

Castle Street in December, 1987 - Credit: Archant L

Norwich Buildings JJarrolds Department Store on the corner of London Street and Exchange Street

Jarrolds Department Store was lit up for Christmas in December 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Streets -- LLondon Street Christmas DecorationsDated -- 3 January, 1989Photograp

London Street with its Christmas decorations in 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd St Stephens Street in Norwich, 18th December 1993. Picture: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd St Stephens Street in Norwich, December 1993.  - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shopping at the Royal Arcade in Norwich, 24th November 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Christmas shopping at the Royal Arcade in Norwich, November 1994.  - Credit: Archant Library

Carolers singing by the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich. Date: December 7, 1995.

Carolers singing by the Christmas tree outside City Hall in Norwich in December 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd Gentleman's Walk in Norwich, 10th December 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd Gentleman's Walk in Norwich, December 1995.  - Credit: Archant Library


