Seven-metre replica of planet Earth arrives in Norfolk

Gallery

Published: 1:45 PM October 12, 2021

The Gaia installation of planet Earth has arrived at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Around the world in, well, four minutes.

People across Norfolk have had a close-up view of our planet thanks to a seven-metre replica installed at St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich.

The three-dimensional Gaia model has been created by UK artist Luke Jerram using NASA imagery of the planet's surface, and aims to create the 'overview effect' - a phenomenon astronauts experience when viewing the Earth from space.

It is said to evoke a sense of awe and responsibility for the planet.

It has so far proved popular in the city, with visitors of all ages attending and school trips taking the opportunity to view the installation.

Gaia rotates every four minutes - 360 times faster than the real Earth - and viewing is free, with it in place at the church until October 31.

It opens from 10am to 3.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday.

