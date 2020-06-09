Have your say on future of county’s gigs, theatres and entertainment with expert panel

Across Norfolk and Suffolk, the arts and entertainment industry is in a dire position.

Theatres and music venues will look very different if they reopen while social distancing measures are still in place, with many seats left empty. Pictured is Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Theatres and music venues will look very different if they reopen while social distancing measures are still in place, with many seats left empty. Pictured is Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

While nobody is sure what the future of theatre, live music, and entertainment will look like after the coronavirus lockdown ends, it’s safe to say the industry will never be the same.

Ticket prices could change, venues may only be up to a third full, and dancing might not even be allowed at your favourite gigs.

Even Stephen Crocker, the CEO of Norfolk’s largest theatre - the Norwich Theatre Royal - has warned the county’s art and entertainment industry is “falling off a cliff edge” after announcing on Saturday that his venues have lost £7.2m since lockdown began.

Many live entertainment venues are also concerned they could be forced to close if they don’t receive government support, especially if people are wary to attend crowded venues once they get the go-ahead to reopen.

But those the leading the industry are working hard to find ways to save our venues which add so much not only to our economy, but also to our culture.

That’s why the next EDP zoom webinar will focus on the short and long-term future of Norfolk and Suffolk’s entertainment spaces.

At 11am on Friday, June 12, you can share your views and ideas for the future of these important venues with venue bosses from across the region in a 45 minute debate.

The expert panel will include Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse, Rick Lennox, music manager at Epic Studios, Luke Wright, Bungay-based poet and performer, Brian Hallard, director at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre, Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham’s Little Theatre, and Paul Ingleby, promoter at VMS Live and the UEA LCR.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News,, who will host the webinar, said: “With social distancing still in force the immediate future of so many fantastic venues is extremely challenged. Our webinar will look at a number of issues, such as when and how can people to return to the venues and how can we all play a part in ensuring their futures are secured.”

If you wish to take part or watch the webinar then please email david.powles@archant.co.uk.