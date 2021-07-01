Have your say on the future of King's Lynn

Published: 4:30 PM July 1, 2021

Residents and workers in King's Lynn have shared their visions for the future of the town. - Credit: Kerry Robinson/Discover King's Lynn/Jo Reynolds/Ian Burt/ QEH

People have shared their visions for the future of King's Lynn after the town secured major investment to help its economy.

King's Lynn is set to receive £25m to revitalise the town centre, boost the local economy and create jobs.

Residents and workers in the historic town have spoken about what makes it special and what they would like to see happen to promote and develop businesses and opportunities in the area.

Here's what they had to say:

Sharon Edwards, chair of Discover King’s Lynn

Sharon Edwards, chair of Discover King’s Lynn - Credit: Discover King's Lynn

"The Towns Fund is a once in a generation opportunity to set a new direction for our town.

"I’m excited by the prospect of genuine business involvement in the design and implementation of projects that build on our strengths and spark new beginnings for young entrepreneurs.

"We are proud of our town centre and all that it has to offer, the Towns Fund gives us the chance to strengthen it, and make it greater."

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School. - Credit: IAN BURT

"Our students are taught from the start that the sky's the limit, and the same applies to King’s Lynn itself.

"We want our pupils to become the area’s leading lights in whatever field they choose and the town needs to retain and expand its opportunity for high quality employment by attracting and keeping good businesses here.

"There is so much to offer and our young people should be enticed to use their skills and passion here - in their home town."

Brenda Balauro, complex discharge planning sister at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Brenda Balauro, complex discharge planning sister at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: QEH

"I have been living in King’s Lynn for 20 years and I love how calm and laidback it is here in comparison to the chaotic city I lived in when I was in the Philippines.

“I love the choices of restaurants and coffee shops, however I would love to see more shops within the town centre. I have also noticed that the town has become a lot more culturally diverse since I moved here which is fantastic.

“In terms of the QEH, I have seen a lot of improvements and I’m excited to see the developments in technology and the building in the coming years that will really benefit King’s Lynn and west Norfolk.”

Jo Reynolds, ex-firefighter and author of Fire Woman

Jo Reynolds, ex-firefighter and author of Fire Woman - Credit: Archant

"We live in a magical spot, it’s a true privilege to live moments away from the town centre and a joy to overlook the river watching the fishing boats heading up and down and container ships turning delicately around in front of our home.

"We're very close to the port but the only sounds we hear are seagulls and the birds singing on the trees outside our windows.

"We're surrounded by unique and historic buildings reflecting the town's maritime heritage and its fascinating past – all of which helps soothe my free spirit.

"Take a stand and show the world how to lead against climate change, create green jobs, and protect and expand our countryside."

Steven Williamson, managing director of Lynn Shellfish Ltd

Steven Williamson, managing director of Lynn Shellfish Ltd - Credit: Steven Williamson

“The origins of King’s Lynn are with the sea, whaling, Hanseatic trade and fishing.

"King’s Lynn and fishing in the wash go hand-in-hand. I believe we should encourage tourism in King’s Lynn.

"By enhancing the harbours in King’s Lynn we can encourage tourism and show that the King’s Lynn fishing industry is here, and it works with nature and sustainability.”

Kerry Robinson, co-founder of the Angels of King's Lynn group

Kerry Robinson, one of the founders of Angels of King's Lynn. Picture: Kerry Robinson - Credit: Archant

"My vision of King's Lynn would be for a centre to be open that has different charities in. This is where people are comfortable to go to ask for help and have lots of different charities to help people all under one roof.

"This would include a drop off and collection for items donated It will also be a place to sit and chat over a cup of tea and would have various wellbeing events held.

"The people is what makes King's Lynn special. They are kind, willing to help others and when the going get tough they all pull together."

Angels of King's Lynn is a Facebook group which has provided a network of support for the local community throughout the pandemic.

Anna Pugh, general manager at West Norfolk Deaf Association

Anna Pugh, general manager at West Norfolk Deaf Association - Credit: Anna Pugh

“We hope to see more opportunity for members of our community in both employment and equality.

"King’s Lynn has a lot to offer and the deaf and hard of hearing need to play a full part in the future of our town to ensure nobody feels excluded for any reason.

"The charity sector works so hard here and support in terms of funds, volunteers and awareness is always appreciated but for a small, local organisation like ours it is crucial.

"We work closely with people from all walks of life and they rely on us as much as we rely on the town to enable us to continue.”

Colin Arterton of Artertons furniture store

Colin Arterton of Artertons at King's Lynn, which is closing after more than 30 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"King's Lynn has treated me so brilliantly well. It has given me my wife, hobby and interest. I owe King's Lynn a great debt. The history of King's Lynn is so stunning, it shows so much.

"I don't believe in out of town stores, town's should have shops in it. The town deserves to have a decent retail. Hopefully businesses will do well."

The High Street store is closing after more than 30 years in business as Mr Arterton and his wife Amanda retire.

