Warning over further rail disruption caused by signalling problems

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Rail passengers across East Anglia have been warned they will face further disruption today as major signalling problems continue across rural routes.

Greater Anglia customers are being advised that train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer are being severely disrupted.

Train services between these stations will be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Norwich to Sheringham services will run at a reduced speed causing severe delays.

As a result train services from Norwich will terminate and start from Cromer.

A rail replacement bus service will run between Cromer and Sheringham from 6am until 11pm.

Alternative routes are available on these local bus routes operated by Sanders Coaches,

Customers holding valid Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on these local bus service

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry for the disruption.