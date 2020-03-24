Theatre praises community ‘kindness’ as further shows cancelled

Staff and management at a popular theatre have once again praised the “kindness and generosity” the community has shown them.

A week after the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft announced its temporary closure following government advice and alongside other UK theatres, all events for March and April were cancelled.

Now, as the coronavirus crisis continues, the venue has cancelled all events in May and June.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “Due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus and the current government advice, we have taken the necessary decision to cancel all events up to and including the end of June.

“We’re sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience that this may cause.”

If visitors have any tickets to a cancelled show, theatre staff will contact you directly.

“Most customers will be contacted via email in the first instance, so make sure to keep an eye out for emails and be sure to check your junk folders regularly,” the spokesman added.

“Please do not contact the box office. Please bear with us, and thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Since closing its doors to the public last Tuesday, March 17 numerous staff have been working at the theatre contacting customers and rescheduling shows. The spokesman added: “But in light of the announcement made by our government on Monday, March 23, this will now also stop.

“Many of our members of staff are now continuing to work from home, and we are operating our box office as best we can under these restrictions.

“The Marina Theatre Trust is committed to the wellbeing of its staff and are proud to say that those who are not able to work from home will still be paid a wage, including any staff who are on zero hours contracts.

“This is a troubling time for all of us, but we will continue to look after each other as best we can.”

It menas that staff won’t be able to answer box office calls or offer cash refunds.

The spokesman added: “We are a charity, and closing our doors for a number of weeks will undoubtedly have massive financial implications for us.

“We have however been shown such kindness and generosity over these last few days.

“We’d like to once more offer our very sincere thanks to everybody for being so understanding in such a difficult time.”