Search

Advanced search

Passengers 'sit with hoods up' on leaking Greater Anglia train

PUBLISHED: 10:42 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 26 September 2019

Passengers on a Greater Anglia train between Sheringham and Norwich has to ‘sit with hood up’ as water poured through the roof of their carriage. Picture: Maz Brooks

Passengers on a Greater Anglia train between Sheringham and Norwich has to 'sit with hood up' as water poured through the roof of their carriage. Picture: Maz Brooks

Archant

Passengers sat with their hoods up as water poured through the roof of a rush-hour train, it has been claimed.

Passengers on a Greater Anglia train between Sheringham and Norwich has to ‘sit with hood up’ as water poured through the roof of their carriage. Picture: Maz BrooksPassengers on a Greater Anglia train between Sheringham and Norwich has to ‘sit with hood up’ as water poured through the roof of their carriage. Picture: Maz Brooks

And when one woman took photographs of the leaks, she said she was kicked off the 5pm Sheringham to Norwich train at North Walsham.

Maz Brooks shared the photos, which show water covering the tables.

Mrs Brooks said: "We were on the 5pm train from Sheringham to Norwich having to sit with our hoods up as the roof was leaking all the way through and the train seats were soaked. Can this service get any worse?

"We were kicked off the train at North Walsham for taking pictures of the leaks."

A Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water. Picture: SubmittedA Greater Anglia train on the Bittern Line between Norwich and Sheringham has been captured on video leaking water. Picture: Submitted

Greater Anglia has been approached for comment.

This incident comes two weeks after this newspaper reported rain water pouring into an old Greater Anglia train.

Water was pouring between two of the carriages on the 4.45pm train between Norwich and Sheringham on Friday, September 6.

The leak caused large puddles not just in between the trains but also on the carpet in the aisles.

A passenger on the train said: "Water was pouring through the roof in between the two carriages. It was forming a puddle on the floor and absolutely soaking the carpets.

"Some people were having to stand in the section between the two carriages as the train was busy, so they might have been getting wet too."

Over the past few months passengers travelling on the Bittern Line trains have had problems with overcrowding.

On July 22, passengers' told of their frustrations at overcrowding on the line, with one July 19 service reportedly having "hundreds" of people aboard one carriage.

You may also want to watch:

These were branded "unacceptable" by MP Sir Norman Lamb.

Following the reports of single carriage trains on the Bittern Line, the North Norfolk Lib Dem demanded an explanation from the rail firm.

Sir Norman said in a letter to Greater Anglia: "The reports of overcrowded service on the Norwich to North Walsham line are incredibly frustrating.

"I'm sure this sentiment is shared by the commuters on the line who are having to endure standing room only conditions too frequently. In the current hot weather, having to stand in an overcrowded train can be incredibly unpleasant."

A 16-year-old student also fainted on one of the company's single-carriage trains after she and others had to stand on the service.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Beccles author shortlisted for £20k prize and Amazon Prime series

Author Ian W Sainsbury who is up for the Kindle Storyteller Award with his novel The Picture On The Fridge, at his home in Beccles, Suffolk. PHOTO: Paul Davey/SWNS

Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

New homes planned for ‘vacant disused land’

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists