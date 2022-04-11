Chocolate producer recalls products over salmonella fears ahead of Easter

Ferrero has recalled more of its Kinder range of products due to salmonella fears - Credit: Archant

Ferrero has recalled more of its Kinder chocolate range following a salmonella outbreak.

The Food Standards Agency updated its advice following the issue of an urgent health warning on Monday, April 4.

Four more products have been added to the list and the best-before date range has been extended.

Ferrero has advised customers to not eat the products and to instead return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Ferrero has expanded the list of Kinder chocolate products following a salmonella outbreak last week - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 20 g and 20 g x 3

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including October 7, 2022

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 100 g

Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Kinder Mini Eggs

Pack size: 75 g

Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit

Pack size: 150 g

Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Kinder Schokobons

Pack size: 200 g

Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Pantene has recalled its Gold Series hair masks due to incorrect labelling - Credit: Trading Standards

Trading Standards has also issued a warning after cosmetics company Pantene recalled a range of hair masks due to incorrect labelling.

The Pantene Gold Series hydration mask and repair mask are designed for rinse-off application but the label says to leave it on.

It is not thought that the product will cause any adverse reaction but is recalling the products as a precautionary measure.

Pantene has asked customers to contact them on 0800 0283578 for advice.

Product details:

Pantene Gold Series Hydration Mask 500 ML: 8006540497920

Pantene Gold Series Repair Mask 500 ML: 8006540497890

Village Quality Products has recalled its Al Barj pistachio halwa product after salmonella was detected in a batch - Credit: Trading Standards

Village Quality Products has recalled its Al Burj pistachio halwa after salmonella was found in the product.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Customers can return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Product details:

Al Burj Halwa Pistachio

400g and 800g packs.

Production date 07/02/2021.