News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Chocolate producer recalls products over salmonella fears ahead of Easter

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:22 AM April 11, 2022
Kinder eggs. Photo: Archant

Ferrero has recalled more of its Kinder range of products due to salmonella fears - Credit: Archant

Ferrero has recalled more of its Kinder chocolate range following a salmonella outbreak.

The Food Standards Agency updated its advice following the issue of an urgent health warning on Monday, April 4.

Four more products have been added to the list and the best-before date range has been extended.

Ferrero has advised customers to not eat the products and to instead return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. 

Kinder eggs recalled over salmonella fears

Ferrero has expanded the list of Kinder chocolate products following a salmonella outbreak last week - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Kinder Surprise
Pack size: 20 g and 20 g x 3
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including October 7, 2022

Kinder Surprise
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Kinder Mini Eggs
Pack size: 75 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Most Read

  1. 1 Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view
  2. 2 Fire engine still on scene after large fire at former leisure centre
  3. 3 Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire
  1. 4 John Travolta's Norfolk visit features on Saturday Night Takeaway
  2. 5 Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van
  3. 6 Venomous snake attack leaves eight-year-old 'traumatised'
  4. 7 Greggs told to alter plans for huge new Norwich store
  5. 8 Drug arrests and vulnerable victims helped in county lines crackdown
  6. 9 Fire at former leisure centre 'treated as deliberate'
  7. 10 Rare new build with panoramic views up for sale for £2m

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Kinder Schokobons
Pack size: 200 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022

Trading Standards issues warnings over product recalls

Pantene has recalled its Gold Series hair masks due to incorrect labelling - Credit: Trading Standards

Trading Standards has also issued a warning after cosmetics company Pantene recalled a range of hair masks due to incorrect labelling.

The Pantene Gold Series hydration mask and repair mask are designed for rinse-off application but the label says to leave it on.

It is not thought that the product will cause any adverse reaction but is recalling the products as a precautionary measure.

Pantene has asked customers to contact them on 0800 0283578 for advice.

Product details:

Pantene Gold Series Hydration Mask 500 ML: 8006540497920
Pantene Gold Series Repair Mask 500 ML: 8006540497890

Trading Standards recalls products over salmonella fears

Village Quality Products has recalled its Al Barj pistachio halwa product after salmonella was detected in a batch - Credit: Trading Standards

Village Quality Products has recalled its Al Burj pistachio halwa after salmonella was found in the product. 

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Customers can return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Product details:

Al Burj Halwa Pistachio
400g and 800g packs.
Production date 07/02/2021.

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Aerial Looking west from Great yarmouth Acle straight.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The ghost house of Acle Straight

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Gascoigne with dog Vinnie meeting John Travolta at The Crown Inn, East Rudham. 

John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk - but retailers say it won't last long

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon