Chocolate producer recalls products over salmonella fears ahead of Easter
- Credit: Archant
Ferrero has recalled more of its Kinder chocolate range following a salmonella outbreak.
The Food Standards Agency updated its advice following the issue of an urgent health warning on Monday, April 4.
Four more products have been added to the list and the best-before date range has been extended.
Ferrero has advised customers to not eat the products and to instead return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Kinder Surprise
Pack size: 20 g and 20 g x 3
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including October 7, 2022
Kinder Surprise
Pack size: 100 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022
Kinder Mini Eggs
Pack size: 75 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022
Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022
Kinder Schokobons
Pack size: 200 g
Best-before dates: all dates from April 20, 2022 up to and including August 21, 2022
Trading Standards has also issued a warning after cosmetics company Pantene recalled a range of hair masks due to incorrect labelling.
The Pantene Gold Series hydration mask and repair mask are designed for rinse-off application but the label says to leave it on.
It is not thought that the product will cause any adverse reaction but is recalling the products as a precautionary measure.
Pantene has asked customers to contact them on 0800 0283578 for advice.
Product details:
Pantene Gold Series Hydration Mask 500 ML: 8006540497920
Pantene Gold Series Repair Mask 500 ML: 8006540497890
Village Quality Products has recalled its Al Burj pistachio halwa after salmonella was found in the product.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Customers can return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details:
Al Burj Halwa Pistachio
400g and 800g packs.
Production date 07/02/2021.