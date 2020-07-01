Search

Ruling on huge wind farm faces further delay

PUBLISHED: 15:23 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 01 June 2020

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall

© Ben Barden Photography Ltd.

A ruling on whether one of the world’s biggest wind farms can be built off the Norfolk coast has been deferred for another month.

Ruari Lean, project manager of wind farm Norfolk Vanguard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRuari Lean, project manager of wind farm Norfolk Vanguard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The deadline day for Norfolk Vanguard has now been set as July 1, after earlier being pushed back from December to today (June 1).

Alok Sharma, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, made the decision to delay.

A statement from the Planning Inspectorate said: “The Secretary of State has decided to re-set the statutory deadline for this application to 1 July 2020.

“A statement confirming the new deadline for a decision will be made to the House of Commons and House of Lords in accordance with section 107(7) of the Planning Act 2008 as soon as possible.”

Swedish energy firm Vattenfall wants to build Norfolk Vanguard along with another wind farm called Boreas in the North Sea between Norfolk and the Netherlands.

MORE: Comments sought on plans for Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm

Vanguard is a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) project, meaning it could supply power to around 1.3 million UK households.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 158 wind turbines, and will be 47km offshore at its closest point.

The project calls for the cabling to make landfall at Happisburgh and run over to a new substation to be built next to an existing one in Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

More to follow.

