Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 January 2019

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

Jacob Massey

Six people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Bradwell in the summer

The man was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston after being attacked in Bunnewell Avenue just after 11pm on Sunday August 6.

He was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Neighbours described how a car crashed through a garden wall as police made arrests following the stabbing.

MORE: “It scared me to death” - car smashed through wall before four arrested in connection with stabbing

At the time four people, two men and two women, all aged in their 20s and from the Luton area, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

As the investigation developed two teenagers were also arrested.

All six have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Good Ofsted rating for village primary school

Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

Former partner of stabbed Lowestoft father claims they were rebuilding their relationship when he died

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists