Funnel cloud spotted over Norfolk and Suffolk border

Published: 3:44 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM July 9, 2021

A finger-like cloud which signals the start of a tornado was spotted above a town on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

From sunshine to showers, the region’s temperamental weather conditions have continued this week and a man from Bungay even captured images of a funnel cloud forming.

Andrew Atterwill was stood in his garden at Garden Close at around 12.30pm on Friday, July 9 when he spotted it.

Funnel clouds are “extending, spinning fingers of cloud” that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground, they become a tornado.

A funnel cloud was captured above homes in Bungay. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

He said: “I was out in the back of the garden waiting for the showers to start and as I was walking back to the house, I could see it between the houses.

You may also want to watch:

“It was only there for a few minutes. When the rain came in, it disappeared.

“It was just interesting to see. I have seen a few in my lifetime, especially around the Bungay area.”