Funnel cloud spotted over Norfolk and Suffolk border
- Credit: Andrew Atterwill
A finger-like cloud which signals the start of a tornado was spotted above a town on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
From sunshine to showers, the region’s temperamental weather conditions have continued this week and a man from Bungay even captured images of a funnel cloud forming.
Andrew Atterwill was stood in his garden at Garden Close at around 12.30pm on Friday, July 9 when he spotted it.
Funnel clouds are “extending, spinning fingers of cloud” that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground, they become a tornado.
He said: “I was out in the back of the garden waiting for the showers to start and as I was walking back to the house, I could see it between the houses.
You may also want to watch:
“It was only there for a few minutes. When the rain came in, it disappeared.
“It was just interesting to see. I have seen a few in my lifetime, especially around the Bungay area.”
Most Read
- 1 'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction
- 2 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
- 3 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
- 4 EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub
- 5 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
- 6 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
- 7 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
- 8 CCTV to spotcheck staff as hospital workers caught sleeping on job AGAIN
- 9 Forced sale of pub site should serve as warning over other eyesores
- 10 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer