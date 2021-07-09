News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funnel cloud spotted over Norfolk and Suffolk border

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:44 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM July 9, 2021
A funnel cloud was captured above homes in Bungay.

A funnel cloud was captured above homes in Bungay. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

A finger-like cloud which signals the start of a tornado was spotted above a town on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.  

From sunshine to showers, the region’s temperamental weather conditions have continued this week and a man from Bungay even captured images of a funnel cloud forming.  

Andrew Atterwill was stood in his garden at Garden Close at around 12.30pm on Friday, July 9 when he spotted it. 

Funnel clouds are “extending, spinning fingers of cloud” that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground, they become a tornado. 

A funnel cloud was captured above homes in Bungay.

A funnel cloud was captured above homes in Bungay. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

He said: “I was out in the back of the garden waiting for the showers to start and as I was walking back to the house, I could see it between the houses.  

“It was only there for a few minutes. When the rain came in, it disappeared. 

“It was just interesting to see. I have seen a few in my lifetime, especially around the Bungay area.” 

