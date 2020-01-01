Search

Advanced search

Funfair worker ‘was checking customers were allowed on trampoline’ inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 March 2020

Sam Russell, PA

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family

Archant

A funfair worker has told an inquest that an inflatable trampoline exploded, throwing a three-year-old girl to her death, while she had turned away to check with her boss whether customers were allowed to be on it.

Norfolk's new coroner Jacqueline Lake. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYNorfolk's new coroner Jacqueline Lake. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ava-May Littleboy was playing on the attraction when it burst on the beach at Gorleston in Norfolk on July 1 2018.

Witnesses said she was sent tumbling into the air - higher than the height of a house - before landing on her face on the sand.

Ava-May, from Lower Somersham in Suffolk, died in hospital of a head injury.

A witness referred to as Miss B, who was 17 at the time, told the hearing she was the funfair worker who put Ava-May on the trampoline.

She said that while Ava-May was playing she went to check with Giselle Johnson, director of Johnsons Funfair Limited, that Ava-May was allowed to be on there.

“I wanted to check as I’m not a mistake-y sort of person,” said Miss B. “By the time I had turned around it had... exploded.

“I just realised I hadn’t got a full-on ‘yes, you can put her on there’. I thought maybe I should ask again, then when I went to it happened.”

She said she had earlier tried to check whether it was allowed and saw someone give a thumbs up, which she “assumed” was Mrs Johnson.

The inquest had been earlier told that a funfair worker tried to catch Ava-May while she was tumbling in the air.

Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Miss B: “What happened on that day was not your responsibility. I want to say that as I gather you have been upset by it.

“Thanks for your help on the day as I gather you did try to save Ava-May, so thank you for that.”

Miss B, giving evidence by Skype, said the trampoline’s owner, Curt Johnson, left the site while the trampoline was “partly inflated”.

“I pestered him to leave,” she said. “I told him he could trust us to put it all together and he could go and set the other business up (in Great Yarmouth).”

She said Mr Johnson told another funfair worker, Mr A, who was 15 at the time, to “just make sure you sort out the pump, switch it off and make sure it’s all set out”.

She said she knew nobody was allowed on to the trampoline if the fan was connected to it.

Miss B said she went to see Mr and Mrs Johnson at their house in the days after the accident.

“I went round, I was upset, apologising,” she said. “I don’t really know why I done what I done that day.

“I don’t know why I didn’t 100pc check about putting anyone on the trampoline or why I didn’t check the pump was still in.

“They said ‘it’s not your fault’, but you blame yourself anyway.”

The inquest, being heard by a jury, continues.

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority

Last Brasserie closes with ‘immediate effect’ due to coronavirus

The Last Bar and Brasserie has closed temporarily with 'immediate effect' due to coronavirus. Pictture: Newman Associates

Center Parcs announces month-long shut down due to coronavirus

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24