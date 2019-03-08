Ride carrying five people stopped due to sweltering conditions, organisers claim

A ride malfunction left people stuck 15ft in the air yesterday. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Organisers have blamed sweltering conditions after two men and three children were trapped in the air on a fairground ride.

A ride malfunction left people stuck 15ft in the air yesterday. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The five thrill-seekers were stuck on the 'Eliminator' ride for almost two hours following a malfunction at the Oulton Broad Gala Day, at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft on Monday, August 26.

They were stuck in the seating rack and suspended five metres off the ground after an electric failure halted the ride.

Organisers from Lowestoft Lions, who run the event said the ride operator credited the hot weather to the malfunction and said a roller coaster at another fair also malfunctioned on the same day.

Lead organiser from Lowestoft Lions, Trevor Waters, said: "Nobody was injured, but one of the adults was I think, stressed from being on the ride.

A ride malfunction left people stuck 15ft in the air yesterday. Photo: Matthew Nixon

"The people from the funfair, they have been coming for many years and they tried really hard to rectify the issue."

According to organisers, the ride operator tried for almost 40 minutes to get the ride started again, however, they were forced to call the fire brigade for back up after multiple failed attempts.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 5.40pm, while paramedics from Ikon Ambulance Service threw bottles of water, ice packs and blankets up to the passengers on the ride.

Officers from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft used nine-metre ladders to reach the stranded group and had to secure them in the cab before they were able to force open the safety harness and guide them down one by one.

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney Pringle

Mr Waters said: "It didn't affect the event at all, but there was no entertainment on at the time so to try and take people away from the incident a band played some music.

"This is a one-off for us," he said.

Despite the ride malfunction, Mr Waters said it was a "very successful day".

Courtney Pringle who witnessed the ride malfunction said: "One of the little girls was really upset but the fire-fighters have calmed her down. They bought her down the ladder first then helped the others. Everyone cheered a lot when they were all safe. It was a big relief."

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Courtney Pringle

