Video
Funeral procession salutes lorry driver who died of rare illness
- Credit: Ian Burt/The Seal family
A procession of lorry drivers came together to pay tribute to an "amazing" husband, dad and grandad who died of a rare illness.
Andrew Seal, from Dersingham, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on June 9.
Doctors had initially suspected the 64-year-old was suffering with cancer but, in late May, he was diagnosed with amyloidosis.
The condition results in a build-up of abnormal proteins which damage internal organs including the liver and kidneys.
Mr Seal's wife, Rhona, said it had been "devastating" to see her husband decline so quickly.
On Monday, a funeral procession of lorries from his workplace, Gold Star Metal Traders, travelled from his home on Manor Road to Mintlyn Crematorium in Bawsey.
Before becoming a lorry driver in the 1990s, Mr Seal ran Manor Bakery in Dersingham and delivered bread to the Sandringham Estate.
A JustGiving page has been launched in his memory to raise money for amyloidosis research. Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-fishet.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
- 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
- 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
- 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
- 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
- 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
- 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
- 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault