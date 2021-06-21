News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funeral procession salutes lorry driver who died of rare illness

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:39 PM June 21, 2021   
A funeral procession of lorries drove from Dersingham to Bawsey in memory of Andrew Seal

A procession of lorry drivers came together to pay tribute to an "amazing" husband, dad and grandad who died of a rare illness. 

Andrew Seal, from Dersingham, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on June 9.

Doctors had initially suspected the 64-year-old was suffering with cancer but, in late May, he was diagnosed with amyloidosis.

The condition results in a build-up of abnormal proteins which damage internal organs including the liver and kidneys.

Andrew Seal, from Dersingham, died of a rare condition called amyloidosis

Mr Seal's wife, Rhona, said it had been "devastating" to see her husband decline so quickly

On Monday, a funeral procession of lorries from his workplace, Gold Star Metal Traders, travelled from his home on Manor Road to Mintlyn Crematorium in Bawsey.

The funeral procession for Andrew Seal went from Dersingham to Bawsey

Before becoming a lorry driver in the 1990s, Mr Seal ran Manor Bakery in Dersingham and delivered bread to the Sandringham Estate.

A JustGiving page has been launched in his memory to raise money for amyloidosis research. Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-fishet.

The funeral procession for Andrew Seal went from Dersingham to Bawsey

The funeral procession for Andrew Seal went from Dersingham to Bawsey

The funeral procession for Andrew Seal, from Dersingham, included 20 Gold Star lorries

A JustGiving page has been launched in Andrew Seal's memory to raise money for amyloidosis research

