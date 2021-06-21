Funeral procession salutes lorry driver who died of rare illness

Video

Published: 5:39 PM June 21, 2021

A funeral procession of lorries drove from Dersingham to Bawsey in memory of Andrew Seal - Credit: Ian Burt/The Seal family

A procession of lorry drivers came together to pay tribute to an "amazing" husband, dad and grandad who died of a rare illness.

Andrew Seal, from Dersingham, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on June 9.

Doctors had initially suspected the 64-year-old was suffering with cancer but, in late May, he was diagnosed with amyloidosis.

The condition results in a build-up of abnormal proteins which damage internal organs including the liver and kidneys.

Mr Seal's wife, Rhona, said it had been "devastating" to see her husband decline so quickly.

On Monday, a funeral procession of lorries from his workplace, Gold Star Metal Traders, travelled from his home on Manor Road to Mintlyn Crematorium in Bawsey.

Before becoming a lorry driver in the 1990s, Mr Seal ran Manor Bakery in Dersingham and delivered bread to the Sandringham Estate.

A JustGiving page has been launched in his memory to raise money for amyloidosis research. Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-fishet.

