News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning over limit of 30 mourners at council-run crematorium

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:06 PM February 22, 2021   
2010 Mayor's Awards for Design in the Environment. Category - Community Amenity. Winner - Floral Tri

More than the permitted 30 mourners have turned up for some funerals at Mintlyn, a report says - Credit: Ian Burt

Family and friends of the deceased have been breaching government guidelines over the number of people allowed to attend funerals.

A limit of 30 mourners has been placed on services because of the coronavirus. But a report says more than this have turned up on a number of occasions at West Norfolk council-run Mintlyn Crematorium, near King's Lynn.

In his report to Thursday's full council meeting Paul Kunes, the authority's cabinet member for climate change and commercial services, says: "There have been a couple of occasions where groups of mourners larger than the permitted 30 have turned up at the crematorium.

"This can be distressing and embarrassing. I am pleased to say our staff have dealt with these problems in a professional and courteous manner. Funeral directors have been contacted and asked to remind mourners of the Covid rules."

Government guidelines state: "During the national lockdown, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cock Inn, Old Lakenham, Norfolk being converted into luxury home

Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Coronavirus | Updated

Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus