Warning over limit of 30 mourners at council-run crematorium

Published: 3:06 PM February 22, 2021

More than the permitted 30 mourners have turned up for some funerals at Mintlyn, a report says - Credit: Ian Burt

Family and friends of the deceased have been breaching government guidelines over the number of people allowed to attend funerals.

A limit of 30 mourners has been placed on services because of the coronavirus. But a report says more than this have turned up on a number of occasions at West Norfolk council-run Mintlyn Crematorium, near King's Lynn.

In his report to Thursday's full council meeting Paul Kunes, the authority's cabinet member for climate change and commercial services, says: "There have been a couple of occasions where groups of mourners larger than the permitted 30 have turned up at the crematorium.

"This can be distressing and embarrassing. I am pleased to say our staff have dealt with these problems in a professional and courteous manner. Funeral directors have been contacted and asked to remind mourners of the Covid rules."

Government guidelines state: "During the national lockdown, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people."