Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Funeral director launches book to teach bereaved 'how to cook'

PUBLISHED: 16:51 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 13 August 2019

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen (pictured) will edit the cook book. Picture: Wendy Aiken

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen (pictured) will edit the cook book. Picture: Wendy Aiken

Archant

A funeral director is calling on the community for wholesome recipes, as the company releases a 'cooking for one' book.

Rosedale Funeral Home, who have branches in Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth in Suffolk, as well as Attleborough, Diss and Wymondham in Norfolk will release its book next year.

While it is expected to be released by next summer, the family-run business are calling on the community to help them sculpt recipes for the book.

As well as recipes, the directors are also hoping to hear from people to share their experiences of bereavement and give advice to those following the loss of a loved one.

The book will feature anecdotes, stories and recipes from people who have experienced bereavement, with the directors giving all profits of the book to a bereavement charity.

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen will edit the book, which will be in memory of his sister Sarah who died suddenly in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Beckett-Allen said bereavement often means vital tasks, such as cooking, are forgotten about.

"When someone loses a husband, wife or partner after a long relationship their whole world is turned upside down.

"There are many adjustments that need to be made and new skills to be learned.

"Cooking a meal is often the furthest thing on their mind, especially if the person was used to cooking for others and is now on their own.

"Alternatively, if someone has lost the person who was the main cook in the household, they may struggle to fend for themselves.

"We would love to hear from people who have been bereaved that can offer simple, great recipes that will inspire a person on their own to cook for themselves, as well as telling us something about how they coped with the loss of their loved one who we can hopefully then celebrate in the book," Mr Beckett-Allen said.

Submissions are open from now until January next year, when all the entries will be collated and a range of them will be included in the book.

For more information, visit their website.

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Two arrested in connection with woman’s death after fall down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists