Funeral director launches book to teach bereaved 'how to cook'

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen (pictured) will edit the cook book. Picture: Wendy Aiken Archant

A funeral director is calling on the community for wholesome recipes, as the company releases a 'cooking for one' book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosedale Funeral Home, who have branches in Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth in Suffolk, as well as Attleborough, Diss and Wymondham in Norfolk will release its book next year.

While it is expected to be released by next summer, the family-run business are calling on the community to help them sculpt recipes for the book.

As well as recipes, the directors are also hoping to hear from people to share their experiences of bereavement and give advice to those following the loss of a loved one.

The book will feature anecdotes, stories and recipes from people who have experienced bereavement, with the directors giving all profits of the book to a bereavement charity.

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen will edit the book, which will be in memory of his sister Sarah who died suddenly in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Beckett-Allen said bereavement often means vital tasks, such as cooking, are forgotten about.

"When someone loses a husband, wife or partner after a long relationship their whole world is turned upside down.

"There are many adjustments that need to be made and new skills to be learned.

"Cooking a meal is often the furthest thing on their mind, especially if the person was used to cooking for others and is now on their own.

"Alternatively, if someone has lost the person who was the main cook in the household, they may struggle to fend for themselves.

"We would love to hear from people who have been bereaved that can offer simple, great recipes that will inspire a person on their own to cook for themselves, as well as telling us something about how they coped with the loss of their loved one who we can hopefully then celebrate in the book," Mr Beckett-Allen said.

Submissions are open from now until January next year, when all the entries will be collated and a range of them will be included in the book.

For more information, visit their website.