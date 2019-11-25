Hundreds expected at football legend's funeral

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family Archant

The funeral of a football legend who played and managed clubs across Norfolk and Waveney will be on Tuesday, December 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the family Jimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the family

The service for Jimmy Landamore will take place at 1.15pm at St Faith's Crematorium in Horsham Saint Faith, and a wake will follow at the Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew.

Mr Landamore, who lived in Salhouse, died in November aged 66. His son, Liam Landamore, said he expected 200-400 people to attend.

He said: "Everyone is welcome to both the funeral and wake. Dad would love everyone there talking about him and having a good drink on his behalf. There is a large private bar in the room and there will be plenty of food, something else he would love.

"I understand it's difficult but if people could give me an idea of attendance at the funeral and wake it would be appreciated."

Jimmy Landamore, in his days as Dereham Town manager. Picture: Graham Corney Jimmy Landamore, in his days as Dereham Town manager. Picture: Graham Corney

Liam can be contacted on 07825 393084, email liam.landamore@gmail.com or via social media.

MORE: 'He was the life and soul' - Tributes paid to local football legend.

You may also want to watch: