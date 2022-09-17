Leslie Amis, who helped lay to rest the then-unidentified body of Michael Sutherland, with his late wife Jean, has handed over the reins of his business to his son - Credit: Archant

It's a family-run business synonymous with the seaside town of Cromer, first opening its doors almost three and a half decades ago.

From offering a motorcycle hearse and rainbow-themed carriage to championing the burial of a previously unidentified man – it is fair to say this is a funeral director with a difference.

And now, the long-serving owner of Cromer and District Independent Funeral Service has handed the reins over to his son.

Leslie Amis first learned the trade when working at Fox’s Funeral Directors, at the time owned by his father-in-law, Jim Mallett.

In 1986, Leslie and his wife Jean Amis opened Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services located on West Street.

In 2002, son Adrian began working for his father and worked his way up to a funeral director. He began running the business in 2012, while Leslie and Jean took a back seat.

In November 2018, Jean died from cancer. The following year, in 2019, Leslie decided to semi-retire from the business. Then, in January 2022, Adrian took over as its owner.

Leslie has completely retired and is enjoying a slower way of life still living in Cromer.

He said: “I would like to pass on my thanks for the support both Jean and I received during our time owning the business, and for the help and support I received after my accident in 2016.

“Going forward, I hope the business stays independent and within the family. The personal touch is what myself and Jean strived for and I believe it will continue under Adrian.

“In the meantime, I wish Adrian all the best for the future. He has been running the business for over 12 years and I know he will continue to make it a success.

“I would also like to thank the team, especially Kirsty, for all their help during the transition over to Adrian as sole owner.”

The couple previously hit the headlines back in 2012 when they revealed themselves as the people who put a man - who was found washed up on a north Norfolk beach more than two decades ago - to rest.

It came after DNA revealed the identity of Michael Sutherland following a police investigation that had revealed it had been his body found on Weybourne beach in 1989.

Mr Sutherland's body washed up on the north Norfolk coast in October of that year but despite a six-month police investigation, he could not be identified.

More than two decades on and thanks to a remarkable breakthrough in forensic science, the family was able to be reunited after DNA revealed his identity.

The Amis couple were instrumental in organising Mr Sutherland's funeral back in April 1990. Speaking at the time, Jean said she was happy the family had been able to have closure.

Cremation had been the first option suggested by North Norfolk District Council but Jean said she was determined to give the then unidentified Mr Sutherland a burial so if his identity was ever discovered then his family could visit if they needed to.

This was the first time the couple had done a burial under those circumstances and they arranged everything including the flowers, date, and time. They were also not charged by the vicar for a church service. Parishioners from Weybourne attended and brought flowers from their own gardens.

The couple would go on to prepare and attend the dedication service organised by Mr Sutherland's sister, Ann Stockton.

Leslie would go on to be involved in the funeral of six-year-old “superhero” Benny Pitcher. The boy, who dreamed of being a train driver, died in 2020 after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

He captured the hearts of thousands with his cheeky smile and “superhero” courage, prompting families in their hundreds to line the streets of Cromer to say farewell as he made his final journey in a horse-drawn, rainbow-themed carriage.

And in 2018, Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services introduced a motorcycle hearse as an alternative to the traditional car hearse.

