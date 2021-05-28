News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funeral celebrant's charity marathon after 'traumatic' Covid year

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:15 PM May 28, 2021   
Sarah Baker

Sarah Baker will walk 26.2 miles to raise funds for Cruse Bereavement Care. - Credit: Submitted

A Dereham-based funeral celebrant is to raise money for Cruse Bereavement Care in a marathon walk, after seeing the “upsetting and traumatic” impact of the pandemic on families who lost relatives to it. 

Sarah Baker, 50, is participating in the 26.2 mile Action Challenge London Summer Walk on Saturday June 5

Ms Baker said: “I feel people need the support of organisations like Cruse more than ever now, to help them process their grief during such unprecedented times.

“Bereavement is hard under ’normal’ circumstances but those who have lost loved ones during the last year have found things particularly challenging, and I have heard first-hand some heartbreaking stories over the last twelve months, as I’ve been supporting and caring for families in preparing their loved ones’ funeral services.”

She added: “Cruse are there to support people through bereavement, no matter how long ago the death occurred.

"Sometimes grief isn’t addressed at the time of the loss and this can lead to long-term anguish. Cruse can help people, no matter how recently or otherwise the loss occurred.”

To support Ms Baker’s marathon, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Baker-Celebrant

