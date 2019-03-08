Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Funds raised for Heather to be donated to hospitals for cancer care

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 09 August 2019

The family have decided they will donate the money raised to QEH and Addenbrooke's hospital. Picture: Chris Bishop

The family have decided they will donate the money raised to QEH and Addenbrooke's hospital. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The funds raised for a terminally ill Norfolk woman who died following a battle against leukemia will be donated to the hospitals that cared for her.

Downham Market mum, Heather Bellamy, died on Saturday, August 3, after battling acute myeloid leukaemia for four years.

The family were hoping to raise £250,000 to get Ms Bellamy to America for life-saving treatment.

People got behind the cause, setting up fundraising events and raising more than £40,000 for the mum-of-four.

Her husband Max Lincoln said: "We would like to thank everybody who has donated and supported Heather. It was really important for her to thank everyone.

"We had hoped to return the money to all the kind people who donated but because of technicalities on the GoFundMe page with returning the donations we can't do that, so we decided we would donate half of the money to the King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth's Hospital cancer care and treatment trust and Adenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

"We can't speak highly enough of the staff, they have gone above the care that was expected."

People have since commented on the GoFundMe page to pay their respects and suggest the family donate it to charity.

Denise Back said: "My thoughts are with you all. I certainly wouldn't want my small donation returned and can't imagine many people would."

Sandra Lemmon said: "Please pass my donation onto your charity of choice."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road remains closed after fatal crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City centre road remains closed after fatal crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How China’s growing appetite for meat is driving demand for more Norfolk soya beans

Soya UK wants more Norfolk farmers to grow the crop as the global market for soya beans expands. Pictured: David McNaughton (left) of Soya UK with farmer James Woodhouse at Hill House Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Chris Hill

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

Norwich City legend Hoolahan confirms Newcastle deal

Wes Hoolahan says his farewells to Carrow Road at his testimonial match in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists