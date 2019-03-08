Funds raised for Heather to be donated to hospitals for cancer care

The family have decided they will donate the money raised to QEH and Addenbrooke's hospital. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The funds raised for a terminally ill Norfolk woman who died following a battle against leukemia will be donated to the hospitals that cared for her.

Downham Market mum, Heather Bellamy, died on Saturday, August 3, after battling acute myeloid leukaemia for four years.

The family were hoping to raise £250,000 to get Ms Bellamy to America for life-saving treatment.

People got behind the cause, setting up fundraising events and raising more than £40,000 for the mum-of-four.

Her husband Max Lincoln said: "We would like to thank everybody who has donated and supported Heather. It was really important for her to thank everyone.

"We had hoped to return the money to all the kind people who donated but because of technicalities on the GoFundMe page with returning the donations we can't do that, so we decided we would donate half of the money to the King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth's Hospital cancer care and treatment trust and Adenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

"We can't speak highly enough of the staff, they have gone above the care that was expected."

People have since commented on the GoFundMe page to pay their respects and suggest the family donate it to charity.

Denise Back said: "My thoughts are with you all. I certainly wouldn't want my small donation returned and can't imagine many people would."

Sandra Lemmon said: "Please pass my donation onto your charity of choice."