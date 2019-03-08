Search

Advanced search

Fundraising walk for Norfolk's unpaid carers

PUBLISHED: 12:08 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 30 August 2019

The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk

The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk

Walking4Norfolk

A fundraising walk will donate crucial funds for more than 100,000 carers in Norfolk who save the NHS some £500m a year.

The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4NorfolkThe Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk

The inspirational journey, taking place from Norwich to Walsingham from September 20 to 22, will raise money for the many unpaid carers, who are doing invaluable work in the local area.

Walking4Norfolk, who is organising the event alongside Norfolk Community Foundation, is now encouraging people to sign up to the walk.

In Norfolk alone there are more than 100,000 carers who look after ill, older or disabled family members, friends or partners every day. If left to local authorities or the NHS, this would cost around £500m a year.

These unsung heroes can become isolated and they face many challenges, so Walking4Norfolk aims to raise awareness and funds to support the carers who are often unrecognised for their role in society.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Community Foundation is supporting Walking4Norfolk by managing and distributing the raised funds to local voluntary organisations, supporting the carers, targeted where money is needed greatest.

The route will follow an ancient pilgrimage route, starting at Norwich Cathedral at 9.15am and ending in Walsingham. Walkers will be set off by the Bishop of Norwich with a short service and the High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Clare Agnew.

Day one will see walkers tackle 15 miles between Norwich and Lyng, on day two they will move on to Great Ryburgh over 12 miles, finally taking on the final eight-mile stretch to Walsingham on day three.

Walkers can choose to only do parts of the route or the whole stretch.

James Bagge, who set up Walking4Norfolk, said: "Walking4Norfolk has already raised £70,000 for local unpaid carers but this is nothing in the face of the need. The aim is for many more people to become involved and support these inspirational people whose efforts often go unnoticed. We all need to do what we can to support these amazing people in our midst. Let's join together via Walking4Norfolk to champion these heroes in our community."

Registration closes on September 4. Register by visiting www.walking4norfolk.com/events

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

What does Goals Soccer accounting scandal mean for Norwich site?

Goals Soccer Centres is up for sale after a major accounting scandal was revealed. The Norwich centre is found at the Hewett School playing fields. Photo: Bill Smith

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists