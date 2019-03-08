Fundraising walk for Norfolk's unpaid carers

The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk Walking4Norfolk

A fundraising walk will donate crucial funds for more than 100,000 carers in Norfolk who save the NHS some £500m a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk The Walk to Walsingham, organised by Walking4Norfolk, which will take place over three days will raise money to support unpaid carers across the county. Picture: Walking4Norfolk

The inspirational journey, taking place from Norwich to Walsingham from September 20 to 22, will raise money for the many unpaid carers, who are doing invaluable work in the local area.

Walking4Norfolk, who is organising the event alongside Norfolk Community Foundation, is now encouraging people to sign up to the walk.

In Norfolk alone there are more than 100,000 carers who look after ill, older or disabled family members, friends or partners every day. If left to local authorities or the NHS, this would cost around £500m a year.

These unsung heroes can become isolated and they face many challenges, so Walking4Norfolk aims to raise awareness and funds to support the carers who are often unrecognised for their role in society.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Community Foundation is supporting Walking4Norfolk by managing and distributing the raised funds to local voluntary organisations, supporting the carers, targeted where money is needed greatest.

The route will follow an ancient pilgrimage route, starting at Norwich Cathedral at 9.15am and ending in Walsingham. Walkers will be set off by the Bishop of Norwich with a short service and the High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Clare Agnew.

Day one will see walkers tackle 15 miles between Norwich and Lyng, on day two they will move on to Great Ryburgh over 12 miles, finally taking on the final eight-mile stretch to Walsingham on day three.

Walkers can choose to only do parts of the route or the whole stretch.

James Bagge, who set up Walking4Norfolk, said: "Walking4Norfolk has already raised £70,000 for local unpaid carers but this is nothing in the face of the need. The aim is for many more people to become involved and support these inspirational people whose efforts often go unnoticed. We all need to do what we can to support these amazing people in our midst. Let's join together via Walking4Norfolk to champion these heroes in our community."

Registration closes on September 4. Register by visiting www.walking4norfolk.com/events