Appeal launched to bring body of 'sweet boy with a big heart' back home after fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 10:37 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 11 September 2019

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

The Moldovan family of a man who died in a head-on car crash are desperately trying to raise enough money to bring his body home.

An early photo of Dorin Melnic, left, with a cousin of his. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila CorcinschiAn early photo of Dorin Melnic, left, with a cousin of his. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi

Dorin Melnic, 23, was driving a silver Mazda when he was in a collision with a brown Range Rover on the A1065 near South Raynham, west Norfolk, just before 3.20am on Sunday.

Mr Melnic died at the scene, and the two people in the Range Rover were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries.

Mr Melnic was from a small town in the Soroca district of Moldova, between Romania and Ukraine.

He came to the UK about three months ago and had started working in London.

Dorin Melnic was described as a Dorin Melnic was described as a "sweet boy with a big heart". Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi

Vadim Lupoi, who launched an appeal on Facebook on behalf of Mr Melnic's family, said: "His parents are desperate and do not have the money to bring the body home to Moldova. I ask for help from all diaspora - all who are abroad and can give a hand to the family."

Ludmila Corcinschi, a cousin of Mr Melnic's, paid tribute to him, describing him as a "sweet boy with a big heart".

She said he moved to the UK to earn some money to help his family.

She said: "He was always ready to help anyone in need, and given the family's precarious financial situation he had decided to go abroad to find a job.

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash in west Norfolk. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila CorcinschiDorin Melnic, who died in a car crash in west Norfolk. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi

"He was a boy, full of life, who brought joy and a smile to his parents.

"My memory of him is how protective and sweet he was with his smaller cousin."

About £3,700 of £8,000 needed to transport Mr Melnic's body has been raised. Visit the Facebook page here to donate.

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the serious collision investigation team on 101, or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 47 of Sunday, September 8.

Dorin Melnic, right, was from Moldova in eastern Europe. He had come to the UK just months ago to work. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila CorcinschiDorin Melnic, right, was from Moldova in eastern Europe. He had come to the UK just months ago to work. Picture: Courtesy of Ludmila Corcinschi

Nine people have died on Norfolk's roads in little over a month, prompting the police to issue a safety warning as we head into the darker, wetter conditions of autumn and winter.

Sgt Alex Bucher said: "Our message is a simple one - please, please, please take care."

Appeal launched to bring body of 'sweet boy with a big heart' back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

