Friends host online appeal to give town’s firefighters and lifeboat crew a Christmas thank you

10 December, 2018 - 13:23
People taking part in a previous Cromer Boxing Day Dip. Picture: JOHN WORRALL

John Worrall/anglianimages.co.uk

A group of friends from Cromer and surrounds are collecting Christmas donations to say thank you to the firefighters and lifeboat team in their town.

Luke Furze said they also planned to take part in Cromer’s Boxing Day Dip in support of the emergency services.

Mr Furze said people could donate cash, biscuits, bottle of wine or beer, or whatever they liked.

He said the appeal had received a positive response so far.

Mr Furze said: “Everyone has jumped right on it and has been really supportive. It’s a great example of our community spirit and why we love living in our humble little town.

“I’m a bit cynical about raising money for big charities, but we thought it would be nice to do something for local people who work in dangerous environments to keep us safe.”

The organisers will pick up donations from anyone willing to pledge them, visit Facebook and search for ‘Dip for local heroes 2018 DF’ to pledge.

