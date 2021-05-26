Published: 10:57 AM May 26, 2021

Pub landlord Paul Sandford said Scotty's Little Soldiers was a charity close to his heart. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A Dereham pub is to raise funds for bereaved British Forces children, during a day of live music.

The Railway Tavern is not charging people to attend its twice-yearly Charity Day on Sunday 30 May, but is asking patrons to “dig deep” for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, who work to support children who have suffered the loss of a parent who served with the Armed Forces.

Pub landlord Sandford said the charity was “close to his heart”, as his son-in-law is currently serving with the Light Dragoons in Africa.

The day will kick off at 2pm with a set performed by the Glaswegian Oasis tribute band ‘Noel Gallagher’s Flying Carpets’, fresh from performing a sell-out show in Peterborough.

They will be followed by seven acts of East Anglian talent through the evening.

The pub is also auctioning items of sporting memorabilia, including a football shirt signed by footballer Angus Gunn, and a darts board signed by several star players.

Tickets to watch the first England Euros fixture at the pub will go on sale on Sunday for £5, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Direct donations to Scotty’s Little Soldiers can be made by visiting: https://www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/