Pub's fund-raising day for bereaved children of soldiers
- Credit: Noah Vickers
A Dereham pub is to raise funds for bereaved British Forces children, during a day of live music.
The Railway Tavern is not charging people to attend its twice-yearly Charity Day on Sunday 30 May, but is asking patrons to “dig deep” for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, who work to support children who have suffered the loss of a parent who served with the Armed Forces.
Pub landlord Sandford said the charity was “close to his heart”, as his son-in-law is currently serving with the Light Dragoons in Africa.
The day will kick off at 2pm with a set performed by the Glaswegian Oasis tribute band ‘Noel Gallagher’s Flying Carpets’, fresh from performing a sell-out show in Peterborough.
They will be followed by seven acts of East Anglian talent through the evening.
You may also want to watch:
The pub is also auctioning items of sporting memorabilia, including a football shirt signed by footballer Angus Gunn, and a darts board signed by several star players.
Tickets to watch the first England Euros fixture at the pub will go on sale on Sunday for £5, with all proceeds going to the charity.
Direct donations to Scotty’s Little Soldiers can be made by visiting: https://www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/
Most Read
- 1 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
- 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 3 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
- 4 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
- 5 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 6 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
- 7 Norfolk A&E numbers close to all-time record
- 8 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
- 9 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
- 10 Flatbed lorry crammed with junk stopped by police