Collection helps to boost appeal as toddler battles rare cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:49 03 February 2019

A successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James Raven

A successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James Raven

Family and friends have praised the community spirit after funds were raised for a brave toddler.

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILYJaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and given less than 40pc chance of survival, Jaymen Woolston faces a gruelling chemotherapy programme.

The one-year-old faces a lengthy stay at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after a tumor was found on his stomach, which was later confirmed to be neuroblastoma.

A successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James RavenA successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James Raven

With a Gofundme page set up by a family friend to encourage people to #PrayForJaymen and fund a dream trip to Disneyland, as well as cover the costs of daily trips between Lowestoft and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for parents Jordan and Louise Woolston, a street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre on Saturday, February 2.

Organised by James Raven, who is a cousin of Jaymen’s dad Jordan, Spiderman and a Minion character made appearances as the fundraising event was hailed a success.

A successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James RavenA successful #PrayForJaymen street collection was held in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: James Raven

Mr Raven said: “Thank you so much to all my kind volunteers for offering their time to stand in the cold and help me raise a big total of £685.36 for #PrayForJaymen.”

With more than £5,000 raised on the Gofundme page, you can donate via www.gofundme.com/8zecn-pray-for-jaymen

