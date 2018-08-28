Funding shortfall sees end of Norfolk community arts festival

A Norfolk not-for-profit arts group has been forced to close spelling the end for projects including community festival DissFest.

Unit 23, the group behind the community arts festival, as well as other youth and families arts projects, has announced it is to cease operating this week blaming a shortage of grant funding.

Based at Diss Youth & Community Centre, on Shelfanger Road, the not-for-profit social enterprise had previously secured funding from the Arts Council England for Dissfest.

The three-day festival in the town’s Mere Park had become a fixture on the summer calendar and focussed on the local artists performing music, drama, comedy, art and theatre.

The group has also toured its theatre production Freefall, a show fusing parkour, movement, theatre and digital arts to raise awareness of hidden young carers, to schools across East Anglia. Directed by Stuart Mullins and written by Anna Reynolds, it was created in partnership with local young carers.

In a statement announcing their closure, the group said: “We have taken this very hard decision in light of the overall environment and need to raise substantially more sums to operate at the level and quality that we would like to grow than are readily available.

“We have existed for more than five years and through this time have run numerous small projects, training sessions and our flagship projects of Freefall and Dissfest.

“Freefall has reached more than 3,000 young people, and Dissfest has engaged an audience of over 5,500 and 476 performers and artists from the four festivals we have run.”

Amongst the talented local artists to have had the chance to perform at Dissfest were theatre groups, local musicians, bands, budding stand-up comedians at events hosted by Fowl Humour and arts workshops for young people.

The group’s Young Associate programme for 14-19-year-olds also offered young people the chance to learn more about the arts and contribute to the festival programming.

Unit 23 said it hopes that some of its work will be able to continue “in various guises”.

They added: “One project we have instrumentally supported is the Arts Award Youth Network and development of an online platform for young people interested in culture; voicemag.uk. The charity behind this will be the beneficiaries of any remaining assets so we can offer some further support for its growth.”